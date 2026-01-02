Sinkhole on busy RK Mutt Road in Mylapore hits traffic for hours

CHENNAI: Traffic on the busy RK Mutt Road in Mylapore came to a standstill on Thursday afternoon after a large portion of the road suddenly caved in, creating a massive sinkhole.

A video of the collapse, which has gone viral on social media, shows a woman traffic police officer running away as the road splits open. One two-wheeler rider had a close shave from falling into the five-foot-deep hole. Though the police had already placed barricades near a small crack, the sudden cave-in caused panic. No one was injured in the incident.

When contacted, Metrowater officials told TNIE that an old underground sewer line was the cause. The system had become weak due to age and erosion, leading to the soil giving way, they said. The sinkhole is about one metre deep and covers a three metres in diametre. Officials said the repair work could not start immediately, and would be taken up on Friday. The incident led to heavy traffic congestion in the area for several hours.