500 sanitation staff protest near GCC commissioner’s residence in Kilpauk, detained

CHENNAI: Over 500 temporary sanitation workers, including 450 women, were detained for staging protests in front of Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran’s residence at Kilpauk on Friday. Security arrangements were stepped up around the area following the protest. The detained workers were released in the evening.

Sanitary staff launched a series of continuous protests since August 1, demanding regularisation of their services and against privatisation of solid waste management in Royapuram and Thiru-Vi-ka Nagar zones. Their demands also include better working conditions and fulfilment of past government promises.

UUI president K Bharathi told reporters, “All we need is the government to come forward to hold peaceful talks with the sanitary workers to end this protest. Those who went to the GCC commissioner’s home are not criminals but woman sanitary workers who were once part of the civic body’s workforce before being illegally terminated.” When the government is holding talks with other workers’ associations staging protests for labour rights, why is it portraying like sanitary staff are deliberately resorting to protests during the election period, he asked.