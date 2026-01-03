Marina Beach not a shopping mall or bazaar to be strewn with shops: Madras HC

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over the huge number of shops, several of them permanent in nature, obliterating the sprawling Marina Beach, the Madras High Court on Friday said the beach is not a ‘shopping mall’ or bazaar.

A special bench of justices R Suresh Kumar and AD Jagadish Chandira made the observation while hearing the petitions relating to shops located on Marina Beach. The judges had recently visited the beach for a spot assessment of the situation.

Referring to the figures of 1980 shops as per the reports, the bench said such a huge number of shops to be run on the world’s second longest beach is “obnoxiously very very high” and unwanted when compared to the footfalls.

It said that only goods like eatables, toys and fancy items shall be allowed to be sold on the beach and no shops selling goods other than these items be permitted. “Except these three categories of goods, no other goods shall be allowed to be sold on the beach as they are unwanted. Beach is not a shopping mall or bazaar but only a recreation area for the public, women and children,” the bench remarked.