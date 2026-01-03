Marina Beach not a shopping mall or bazaar to be strewn with shops: Madras HC

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over the huge number of shops, several of them permanent in nature, obliterating the sprawling Marina Beach, the Madras High Court on Friday said the beach is not a ‘shopping mall’ or bazaar.
A special bench of justices R Suresh Kumar and AD Jagadish Chandira made the observation while hearing the petitions relating to shops located on Marina Beach. The judges had recently visited the beach for a spot assessment of the situation.
Referring to the figures of 1980 shops as per the reports, the bench said such a huge number of shops to be run on the world’s second longest beach is “obnoxiously very very high” and unwanted when compared to the footfalls.
It said that only goods like eatables, toys and fancy items shall be allowed to be sold on the beach and no shops selling goods other than these items be permitted. “Except these three categories of goods, no other goods shall be allowed to be sold on the beach as they are unwanted. Beach is not a shopping mall or bazaar but only a recreation area for the public, women and children,” the bench remarked.
The court told the authorities concerned that fewer shops should be permitted to sell eatables, toys and fancy items and such shops shall be located in an orderly manner and the remaining ones shall be removed.
It further directed the GCC to hold consultations with all the stakeholders including the Greater Chennai Police, state government departments and the district administration, and prepare a “Draft Plan” on permitting shops, locating them in an orderly manner for selling only the three categories of goods.
The court granted a week’s time to the GCC to submit the “Draft Plan” and said it would take a decision after perusing the document. The bench noted that the GCC has proposed to establish three Blue Flag beach areas and one has already been brought into use with various facilities for the visitors including a play area for children. It noted that another Blue Flag area is contemplated to be established on the poorly kept space available behind the memorials of leaders.
The matter has been adjourned to January 8 for further hearing.