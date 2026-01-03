The rise of fungal acne

Fungal acne is not actual acne, and thinking of it as regular breakouts often leads to wrong treatment, persistent bumps, and frustration. Understanding what fungal acne is, why it happens, and how to treat it is essential in restoring your healthy skin.
What is fungal acne?
Fungal acne is medically known as Malassezia folliculitis. It occurs when a natural yeast that lives on our skin, called Malassezia, overgrows inside the hair follicles. Instead of the typical “pimple” caused by hormonal changes and excessive sebum (oil) secretion, this yeast triggers tiny, similar bumps, mostly on the forehead, chest, back, shoulders, and sometimes the cheeks.
It often feels itchy, and because it looks very similar to bacterial acne, many people apply regular acne creams, exfoliants, or antibiotics, which worsens the condition.
Causes of fungal acne and why it is increasing?
Excessive sweat and humidity
In India, especially during summers and monsoons, it creates the perfect environment for fungal growth. Sweat trapped on the skin, clothes, and humid air allows yeast to multiply faster. People who sweat too much, like athletes, outdoor workers, or those travelling daily, are more prone to this condition.
Gym and workout habits
People who workout often experience fungal acne more because of sweat and friction from clothes. Wearing tight synthetic gym attire for a long time, reusing unwashed clothes, and not showering immediately after workouts make the problem grow.
Wrong skin and hair care products
Heavy creams, oil-based products, and greasy hair conditioners provide a medium for fungal overgrowth.
Wrong treatment
Many people think that these bumps are acne and use various acid-based products, which do not help yeast-based folliculitis. Some treatments can even irritate the skin further, causing more inflammation.
Signs of having fungal acne
Small, uniform bumps rather than different-sized pimples
Itching
Breakouts that become worse with sweat or heat
Acne-like bumps on the body, not just the face
No improvement with acne treatments
How to treat fungal acne correctly
Keep the skin dry and clean
If you are prone to excessive sweating, an easy but important step is to shower promptly after you sweat to keep your skin clean and dry. Wearing breathable cotton clothing and avoiding staying in sweaty clothes.
Switch to anti-fungal products
Ingredients that help:
Ketoconazole 2% shampoo/cream
Zinc pyrithione (ZPTO)
Sulfur-based washes
Avoid heavy oils and comedogenic products
Choose lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturisers and gel-based sunscreens. Avoid coconut oil, cocoa butter, and thick creams.
Improve gym hygiene
Wash your gym clothes after every use, wipe gym equipment, and avoid touching your face during workouts.
Consult a dermatologist
In case of itching, small, uniform bumps, redness, or mild inflammation, the first thing you should do is consult a dermatologist. A skin specialist can confirm the diagnosis and prescribe stronger anti-fungal medication if needed.
- Dr Jyothsna Dasaraju, senior consultant dermatologist & cosmetologist, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai.