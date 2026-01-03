The rise of fungal acne

Fungal acne is not actual acne, and thinking of it as regular breakouts often leads to wrong treatment, persistent bumps, and frustration. Understanding what fungal acne is, why it happens, and how to treat it is essential in restoring your healthy skin.

What is fungal acne?

Fungal acne is medically known as Malassezia folliculitis. It occurs when a natural yeast that lives on our skin, called Malassezia, overgrows inside the hair follicles. Instead of the typical “pimple” caused by hormonal changes and excessive sebum (oil) secretion, this yeast triggers tiny, similar bumps, mostly on the forehead, chest, back, shoulders, and sometimes the cheeks.

It often feels itchy, and because it looks very similar to bacterial acne, many people apply regular acne creams, exfoliants, or antibiotics, which worsens the condition.