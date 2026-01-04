Chennai secondary grade teachers continue protest for equal pay; minister assures resolution soon

CHENNAI: Even as secondary grade teachers continued their protest for the ninth consecutive day in Chennai demanding equal pay for equal work, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has assured that the demands of the teachers would be fulfilled soon.

Talking to reporters on Saturday, Anbil Mahesh said the government will not abandon the teachers as they are only asking for “what we promised in the election manifesto”.

“We see their protests only as a means to express their feelings. They are like our family members,” he said.

More than 1,000 teachers engaged in the protests near the Perasiriyar Anbalagan Education complex were detained on Saturday. The minister said that he will meet with the senior officials from the finance department to answer their queries on fulfilling the demands of the teachers.

“We are not asking for a hike. We are only asking them to fix the pay disparity existing for the past 16 years. Instead, the government is trying to quell our protest,” said a protesting teacher.

According to the teachers, secondary grade teachers appointed before June 1, 2009, were placed on a basic pay of Rs 8,370, while teachers appointed on or after the cut-off date were fixed at Rs 5,200, despite possessing the same qualifications and performing identical duties. Over the years, this disparity has widened to Rs 25,000- Rs 30,000 in overall monthly salaries.