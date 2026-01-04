Chennai

Chennai trans woman found murdered in makeshift shed in Chennai

Investigators suspect that unidentified persons took her to a tin shed in the Indira Nagar area, where she was assaulted and killed.
Image used for representative purpose.
Image used for representative purpose.
Express News Service
CHENNAI: A 36-year-old trans woman was found murdered inside a makeshift near the Vanagaram service road on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Shilpa, a resident of Maduravoyal.

The police said Shilpa was last seen on the service road on Friday night. Investigators suspect that unidentified persons took her to a tin shed in the Indira Nagar area, where she was assaulted and killed.

Her body, lying in a pool of blood, was discovered by residents on Saturday morning. The Vanagaram police reached the spot and sent the body to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a postmortem. An investigative officer said they are currently inquiring into the motive behind the killing, including verifying whether she was involved in sex work. Further investigations are under way.

