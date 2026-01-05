Broadway buses to originate from Royapuram and Island Grounds

CHENNAI: To facilitate the redevelopment of the Broadway bus terminal, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has announced that all buses currently operating from Broadway will be shifted to temporary terminals at Royapuram and Island Grounds from January 7. The redevelopment, scheduled for completion in 30 months, includes the construction of a nine-storey parking facility and an eight-storey terminal with commercial space.

According to an official note, buses operating on 71 routes will run from Royapuram and ply via Kamarajar Salai, Anna Salai, and EVR Periyar Salai. Similarly, buses on 65 routes will operate from Island Grounds, passing through Beach Station, Mannadi, EVR Periyar Salai, and Vepery.

At present, the Broadway bus terminus handles about 840 bus services daily, and connects areas such as Tambaram, Guindy, Thiruvottiyur, Thiruvanmiyur, Anna Nagar, Poonamallee, and other parts of the city. The multi-storey complex at the terminus was proposed over a decade ago to ease congestion on roads in Broadway, Esplanade, George Town and other northern parts of the city.