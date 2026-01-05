Greater Chennai Corporation opens dining centres in 200 wards for sanitary staff

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran has said that dining facilities for conservancy workers have been provided in all 200 wards in the city, with 232 such facilities established at various locations. In a post on X, the commissioner also noted that resting pods are being constructed for conservancy workers at these locations to improve their working conditions.

Speaking to TNIE, a corporation official said that the facilities have been set up in all city wards, with some wards having more than one unit. The pods also differ in size from one area to another. “These facilities provide conservancy workers a designated space to sit, rest, and have their meals. Each unit is equipped with a dining hall with benches and chairs, RO drinking water, toilets, and resting or waiting halls. In most locations, changing rooms have also been provided,” the official said.

The official added that the facilities at few locations the work might be in the final stages. The initiative follows CM MK Stalin’s inauguration of the free one-meal-a-day scheme for 31,373 conservancy workers, most of whom are engaged through private agencies in the civic body, on November 15 last year. At the event, the CM had also announced that resting rooms measuring about 300 sq.ft. each, along with toilet facilities, would be established for conservancy workers in each GCC ward.