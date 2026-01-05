Three die in separate road accidents in Vandalur, Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old school student was killed and two others were seriously injured after their motorcycle collided with a car near Kolapakkam, close to Vandalur, on Saturday morning.

The victims, Ranjith (16), Vetrivel (16) and Sarvesh (16), all Class 11 students of a government school in Perungarunai, were allegedly riding the two-wheeler at a high speed on the Vandalur-Kelambakkam Road. After the collision, Ranjith died on the spot, while the other two were rushed to hospital. The car driver, Vasanthakumar (35) of Thazhambur, was nabbed by the Guduvancheri Traffic Investigation Police.

In another incident, a goods van carrying spare parts from Bengaluru to the city crashed into a stationary lorry near Mambakkam, close to Sriperumbudur, on the Bengaluru-Chennai National Highway. Both the driver Dileep (45) and helper Stanley (30) died on the spot. Sriperumbudur police have registered a case.