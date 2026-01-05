Vedanta can seek govt nod for green copper plant: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has said that Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper is free to file a fresh application before appropriate authorities for its proposal to establish a green copper manufacturing plant.

The observation came while hearing a writ petition filed by Vedanta seeking directions to the state government to decide on its representations related to launching green copper initiatives by modifying its earlier process.

The matter was heard by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan.

Counsel for the state submitted that Sterlite’s copper plant had been shut down due to certain violations, with the closure order challenged up to the Supreme Court. He argued that if Vedanta intends to restart operations, it must submit proper applications before the competent statutory authorities rather than relying on representations sent to senior government officials. The state also pointed out that a related writ petition filed in 2019 was still pending before the court.

The high court directed that the present petition be listed along with the 2019 case on January 29, clarifying that the pendency of the cases would not prevent Vedanta from moving fresh applications, and authorities were free to decide on them.

Advocate PR Kovilan said the order enables Vedanta to formally initiate the application process for a green copper plant while highlighting its potential for sustainable industrial development in Tamil Nadu.