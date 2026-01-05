Youngster on the crest of a wave

Shane’s coach, Dino, and his mechanic, Wan, have an equal share in his success as they helped him develop the ability to outsmart seasoned campaigners. “Dino has been more than a coach to me this year. He taught me everything, from technique to the championship mentality. He gave me all his knowledge, and this ultimately helped me grow and fight for the title. Wan was my mechanic this year, and he did a phenomenal job; he made sure everything was working well! He helped me and gave me really strong advice, and we were in this one together. We shared the wins and losses as one,” said Shane.

His immediate goal is to be part of the French F4. “The next step in my career is the French F4 in 2026. It is really exciting to be racing at tracks that are even used in F1. After that, I want to go through the ranks to get to F1; so Formula Regional, F3, F2 and F1,” he signed off.