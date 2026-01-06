GCC plans beach vendor IDs, 20% shops on Marina to be removed

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is looking to issue separate beach vending identity cards to vendors along the city's beaches, similar to street vending cards, soon after implementing the Madras High Court's directive to reduce and regulate the number of shops at Marina Beach. Speaking to TNIE, a corporation official said about 20% of the total 1,417 physically enumerated shops will be removed.
Nearly 400 merry-go-rounds and other recreational activities are likely to be reclassified as 'activities' from the existing 'shop' category to allow them to continue functioning. Officials however, said that some of them will also be removed as per space availability to ensure proper regulation.
With the court permitting the sale of only three categories of items at Marina Beach -- eatables, toys and related goods, and fancy items or souvenirs -- the official said around 20 tattoo stalls and nearly 30 garment shops have been identified for removal, along with other outlets selling items such as watches and mobile accessories, in compliance with the order.
"In the past, we have protested and sought permission to continue and the authorities eventually allowed us to operate. But this time, we fear the worst, especially with the proposed blue flag beach projects and the court order," said a vendor who sells men's wear at the beach, requesting anonymity.
He added that his family belongs to the fishing community, and they have been running this shop for generations at the beach. "While my father used to fish, it is no longer viable. I have been selling clothes here for over 20 years now, and this shop is our only source of income.
If we are asked to move, we do not know where to go, it would mean starting all over again," he said, adding that many visitors who lose their clothes to the sea rely on affordable garments sold at the beach. "Why should we be asked to leave?" he asked.
The visitors shared that 1,400 shops along the world's second-longest beach, where several thousand visits daily, especially on weekends, is not a large number. Instead of reducing, they should be regulated, said Preethi K (29), who visited the beach on Saturday.
"Visitors would actually enjoy it this way, as it not only gives us more options to shop, but also makes the long walk along the sand more engaging and enjoyable,"she added.
However, a corporation official said only about 40% of the existing shops operate for at least eight hours every day and are fully dependent on the income generated from them.
While around 30% operate only on weekends, the remaining 30% set up shops only during festivals or school holidays. "The move is to ensure the beach remains primarily a public space for families to relax and enjoy," the official said.