GCC plans beach vendor IDs, 20% shops on Marina to be removed

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is looking to issue separate beach vending identity cards to vendors along the city's beaches, similar to street vending cards, soon after implementing the Madras High Court's directive to reduce and regulate the number of shops at Marina Beach. Speaking to TNIE, a corporation official said about 20% of the total 1,417 physically enumerated shops will be removed.

Nearly 400 merry-go-rounds and other recreational activities are likely to be reclassified as 'activities' from the existing 'shop' category to allow them to continue functioning. Officials however, said that some of them will also be removed as per space availability to ensure proper regulation.

With the court permitting the sale of only three categories of items at Marina Beach -- eatables, toys and related goods, and fancy items or souvenirs -- the official said around 20 tattoo stalls and nearly 30 garment shops have been identified for removal, along with other outlets selling items such as watches and mobile accessories, in compliance with the order.

"In the past, we have protested and sought permission to continue and the authorities eventually allowed us to operate. But this time, we fear the worst, especially with the proposed blue flag beach projects and the court order," said a vendor who sells men's wear at the beach, requesting anonymity.

He added that his family belongs to the fishing community, and they have been running this shop for generations at the beach. "While my father used to fish, it is no longer viable. I have been selling clothes here for over 20 years now, and this shop is our only source of income.