Keeping up with Cloud Dancer

Balances a moody palette

Dark emeralds, deep burgundy, and navy blues are some shades that, when paired with white, create contrast instead of overpowering. However, if spaces are dressed only in dark, moody colours, they become gloomy and lack life, which cloud dancer can perfectly balance. These colour pairs work really well, even for furniture and décor.

Cloud Dancer is not just meant for painting walls. The type of paint chosen makes a lot of difference, too. Matte finishes feel soft, while satin finishes slightly reflect light. It is important to keep in mind the colour, texture and finish while designing spaces. Layering multiple shades of white with natural finished and earthy colours will be something the design industry will see in abundance this year. Let’s eliminate creative burnout with calming, curated spaces this year.