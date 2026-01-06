Sanitary staff enter Cooum river in protest against privatisation of solid waste management in Chennai

CHENNAI: City police on Monday detained hundreds of conservancy workers from Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones after they entered the Cooum river stretch near Egmore as part of their protest against the privatisation of solid waste management.

The workers were demanding regularisation and reinstatement of their jobs directly under the civic body. They were later released. The protest marked its 158th day, including 50 days of an indefinite hunger strike.

Speaking to reporters, K Bharathi, Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam president, said, “Ministers from other departments such as health and education have held talks with protesting workers in their respective departments and ensured relief for the workers while addressing their demands of job regularisation for nurses, and pension demands for government staff and teachers.