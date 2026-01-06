‘The Many Lives of Syeda X’ wins RNGSS: Author Neha Dixit in conversation

If this woman sounds fictional, she is not. She is as real as the skin, sinew, and exhaustion she carries. It is her story and her voice, rendered with care and placed at the forefront in the book ‘The Many Lives of Syeda X’ by journalist and author Neha Dixit, who won the Ramnath Goenka Sahithya Samman award in the category ‘Best Debut’. The award included a cash prize of Rs 50,000, a citation and a trophy.

Meeting Syeda

A journalist for nearly two decades, Neha says she chanced upon Syeda. “In 2012, there were many opportunities to write about gender-based violence in the media. I realised then that a lot of the sexual violence I was reporting on was very episodic in nature. For example, I had written about the Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013, where women faced sexual violence. But after they had filed cases with the police, they went back to their villages and worked in the fields owned by the perpetrators,” Neha says, adding, “I realised that such violence is very episodic and that these [survivors] were workers who had more stories to tell. That is when I started looking at several industrial areas in Delhi and met Syeda in 2014.”