The Mise-en-scène you missed in 2025' films

What if your chair could tell a story? About the memory it holds and the changes that it predicts to happen. Cinema’s best production designers know that every interior element is a silent narrator. Last year, they built rooms that don’t just house characters but also the story. Vinesh Banglan, the production designer behind Lokah: Chapter 1, understands the balance between beauty and purpose. Working with an urban city’s neon-soaked nights and reflective surfaces, he faced a tempting trap to the huge spectacle’s overwhelming story. “When the light falls on the frame, it gives a beautiful look to the film,” he says. “But instead of going for the beauty of the film, we should focus on the story narration and the performance. The glow we get from it should be there in the background.” That discipline runs through every film in this collection. These interiors switch between performance and holding space. From south India’s grounded domesticity to Gothic restraint, here are spaces created on-screen from 2025 that we can take inspiration from.