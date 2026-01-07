Celebrating New Year: Start afresh the new way

The emphasis on effort takes on a deeper, more reflective tone in how Vetriselvi chose to host her celebration. A reel from her New Year celebration went on to garner 2.8 million views on Instagram. For Vetriselvi and her husband, the gathering was never intended to be content-first. “This wasn’t planned as a celebration or with the intention of it going viral. It’s just how we usually do Christmas and New Year, but with some excitement and difference,” she says. Wanting to break the monotony of routine get-togethers, they curated a pan-Indian film character theme, where the attendees dressed up as Pushpa Raj, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Contractor Nesamani, to name some.

Finding meanings

The evening, she says, was deliberately slowed down. “We wanted a conversation about what happened this year, both positive and negative, and then end with dinner, not just party and leave,” she says. Budget-friendly and intimate, the gathering focused on presence over performance. “Instead of cutting a cake or going out partying, we wanted something simple, intentional, and with people who are very close to us.” For her, the choice was also about well-being, her mental health. “The most memorable moment was when a friend completely dedicated himself to dressing up as a female character,” she recalls. “Such an involvement showed how much the celebration meant to him.”

While Bhavani and Vetriselvi’s plans revolved around intentional conversations, Dharanidharan A’s New Year unfolded around the anticipation of a different kind. This year, for him and his friends, the excitement centred less on the clock striking midnight and more on a long-awaited entertainment moment, the finale episode of Stranger Things. “I wanted to start the New Year with something meaningful and nostalgic, surrounded by close friends,” he says. Choosing to watch the episode together in a private theatre transformed a familiar screen into a shared emotional space. While the idea initially surprised his group but they quickly got excited. When the screening ended, the feeling lingered. “This New Year felt more personal, calm, and memorable compared to the usual celebrations.”

Across these stories runs a common thread of people choosing intention over impulse. As streets overflowed and venues filled up, many quietly opted out, not to disengage, but to redefine what it means to welcome a new year. Less spectacle, more sincerity. Less noise, more meaning.