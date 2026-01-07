CMRL boosts Blue Line train frequency during peak hours

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has increased train frequency on the Blue Line during peak hours to ease crowding and reduce waiting times, following a sustained rise in passenger numbers.

The revised timetable, effective immediately, applies during the morning peak from 8 am to 11 am and the evening rush between 5 pm and 8 pm on the Airport–Wimco Nagar Depot stretch.

Under the new schedule, services between Airport Metro and Arignar Anna Alandur Metro will continue at six-minute intervals during peak hours. The most significant change is on the central stretch between Arignar Anna Alandur Metro and Washermenpet Metro, where trains will now run uniformly every three minutes, replacing the previous mix of three- and six-minute intervals. Services between Washermenpet Metro and Wimco Nagar Depot Metro will continue at six-minute intervals.

The higher frequency is expected to reduce platform congestion and improve travel comfort without affecting operational efficiency.