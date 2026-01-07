Former CISF personnel arrested for posing as cop, stealing jewels in Chennai

CHENNAI: A former Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel was arrested by the Mambalam police on Monday for allegedly posing as a police officer and stealing gold jewellery from elderly persons in the city.

The police suspect that the suspect had been committing similar offences for nearly 15 years. His accomplice has also been arrested, and gold ornaments and ammunition were seized.

The suspect has been identified as Bharathi (61) of Thirupathiripuliyur in Cuddalore district. The Mambalam police said he was dismissed from the CISF in 2011 due to internal issues. Since then, he had remained unemployed but allegedly told his family that he was working as a night-time security guard.

The incidents came to light following a case filed in December last year by Ramalingam (80), a resident of CIT Nagar (East) in Nandanam. On December 30, Ramalingam was walking along Gopal Street in T Nagar when Bharathi, wearing khaki trousers, allegedly posing as a policeman, accused him of involvement in ganja smuggling. Claiming that senior officers were on their way to arrest him, the suspect diverted the elderly man’s attention and fled with a four-gram gold ring.

Based on CCTV footage analysis, the police traced Bharathi to Cuddalore, and arrested him along with his associate Ravichandran (54), who allegedly melted and sold the stolen jewellery. Two gold ingots weighing eight grams, one magazine, and 10 live rounds were seized during the operation. A probe revealed Bharathi was involved in a similar case registered at Mayiladuthurai in 2011.

The police said Bharathi was involved in at least six similar cases registered at Mambalam, Flower Bazaar, Abiramapuram, Thiruvanmiyur, Chintadripet, and other police stations. Both the accused were produced before a court on Monday and remanded in judicial custody.