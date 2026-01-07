Porkizhi awards to be given at 49th Chennai book fair; Dy CM Udhayanidhi, ministers to take part

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to inaugurate the 49th Chennai Book Fair, one among Asia’s largest book fairs, at the YMCA Grounds in Nandanam on Thursday. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and ministers will also take part in the inaugural function.
The fair will be open to the public from 11 am to 8.30 pm every day till January 21. For the first time, entry to the fair will be free. However, visitors will have to register online either through the soon-to-be-launched official mobile application or via facilities at the venue.
Addressing a press conference, RS Shanmugam, president of the Booksellers and Publishers’ Association of South India (Bapasi), told media persons that the chief minister will present the Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar M Karunanidhi Porkizhi awards for 2026 and deliver the inaugural address on the occasion.
Shanmugam said the fair will have more than 1,000 stalls this year.
“Of these, 428 stalls will be allotted to Tamil publications, 256 to English publications and 24 under the general category,” he said, adding a separate stall has been allotted for Japanese language books in line with the growing interest for international culture and languages at the fair.
The postal department will also set up two pavilions at the venue. One pavilion will provide information on postal services, while the other will offer Aadhaar-related services and parcel booking facilities. In addition, Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited has booked a stall to spread awareness on rooftop solar panel schemes.
On transport arrangements, Shanmugam said discussions are under way to operate mini-bus services from nearby areas such as Saidapet and T Nagar to the fair venue, with the support of the state government, to help readers reach the grounds easily.
He also said special space has been earmarked for children this year. About 400 sq ft has been allotted for children’s activities, where drawing competitions and educational programmes will be organised. Bapasi has entrusted a private firm, Image, to conduct these activities.
Bapasi awards
The Bapasi awards for 2026 will be handed over by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on January 19. The awardees are:
Ka. Ganapathy Award for Best Publisher: Kuzha. Kathiresan (Ainthinai Publications)
Sa. Meiyyappan Award for Best Bookseller: Sivaguru Publications
Azha.Valliyappa Award for Best Children’s: writer - MU. Murugesh
Pari Challappanar Award for Best Tamil Scholar: Kadarkarai Mathavilasa Angatham
Amshaveni Periannan Award for Best children’s Science Book: A Logama Devi
Dr.Alandur Ko.Mohanarangan Poetry Literature Award:
SePa Sivarasan
Poet Kavidasan Award for Best Self-Help Book:
Dr. Sundara Avudaiyappan