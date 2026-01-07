Porkizhi awards to be given at 49th Chennai book fair; Dy CM Udhayanidhi, ministers to take part

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to inaugurate the 49th Chennai Book Fair, one among Asia’s largest book fairs, at the YMCA Grounds in Nandanam on Thursday. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and ministers will also take part in the inaugural function.

The fair will be open to the public from 11 am to 8.30 pm every day till January 21. For the first time, entry to the fair will be free. However, visitors will have to register online either through the soon-to-be-launched official mobile application or via facilities at the venue.

Addressing a press conference, RS Shanmugam, president of the Booksellers and Publishers’ Association of South India (Bapasi), told media persons that the chief minister will present the Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar M Karunanidhi Porkizhi awards for 2026 and deliver the inaugural address on the occasion.

Shanmugam said the fair will have more than 1,000 stalls this year.