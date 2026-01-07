Reimagining Carnatic soundscapes

In a nutshell, the project is an expansion of this foundational idea — taking an early ghamaka principle and developing it into a large-scale, contemporary musical form while remaining rooted in raga grammar and tradition.

Innovating the known

The idea behind this production emerged from reflecting on the expansive way Indian music once viewed sound and structure. Ganesh says, “The idea was less about adopting the Western notion of a symphony and more about discovering how large-scale form can organically arise from Indian musical thought itself.”

Every creative creation hits a curve — a challenge — and in ‘Thribinna’, it was retaining the subtlety of ghamaka while placing it in a larger, multi-layered context. “Ghamakas are deeply personal and fluid, so translating them into a collective, structured format requires clarity, discipline, and deep listening from every performer.”

Listening beyond the linear

While ‘Thribinna’ is Ganesh’s brainchild, it also features the Swarayoga Ensemble, his students, with eminent artistes Pathri Satish Kumar, Ojas Adhya, Trichy Krishna Swamy, and Swaminathan Selva Ganesh. “Swarayoga Ensemble is made up of my students, trained within the same musical philosophy. Their shared grounding allowed me to work with precision and trust,” reflects Ganesh. The sound of the album is a direct result of that long-term pedagogical relationship and collective discipline. “When there is a shared vision, supported by discipline, dedication, and focus, collective expression becomes deeply powerful and transformative, regardless of scale,” he says.