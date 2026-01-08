‘Call to striking staff to join Ramky motivated’

CHENNAI: Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam (UUI) alleged the statements issued by 10 city corporation workers’ associations accusing the Iyakkam of misleading the sanitary workers and urging the sanitary workers to stop protest and join the private contractor were “motivated” by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Chennai Enviro Solutions Private Limited (CESPL), a subsidiary of Ramky Group.

Meanwhile, the corporation, in an official statement, claimed 29 sanitary workers from the Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zone, who were earlier working under National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM), were issued appointment orders by CESPL on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, UUI president K Bharathi said the statements issued by the associations – AITUC and INTUC - were released without consulting the leadership of the party they are affiliated to.

The leaders including Congress president K Selvaperunthagai, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian and CPM state secretary P Shanmugam have already extended their support to the ongoing protest, Bharathi said.

He also reiterated that the appointment orders issued by CESPL to workers, allows termination or salary revision at any time by the CESPL and offers no job security beyond probation period.

Bharathi questioned why sanitary workers’ demands remain unaddressed even after 160 days of protest, while other department workers’ demands were met.

He also urged Chief Minister MK Stalin, who supported for sanitary workers against privatisation while in opposition in 2021, to fulfill his election promises. Bharathi also said a massive hunger-strike will be staged by the sanitary workers on Saturday.

On Tuesday, ten GCC workers’ associations issued a joint statement asking the protesters to call off what they termed a “directionless” protest, warning that certain elements were using the workers for “selfish” purposes.