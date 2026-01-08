Chennai travellers list out travel plans for 2026

From the confinement of one’s room to a wide space sans walls and windows, we all yearn to let ourselves breathe beyond bounds under the starry skies, walk without barricades, and think without barriers. But to get to a space like this, we need to wreck our brains, plan once, cancel twice, and then re-plan from scratch.

While some trips are spontaneous and discoveries emerge on the go, others, such as treks on rugged routes, rides into the wilderness, or solo trips to off-grid places, require extensive research or at least some amount of foreknowledge. But many have journeyed before us, taken the road less travelled, and sometimes the deeply rutted ones, too. Thanks to them, travel sounds less calculative and complex.

Frederick, a mountaineer; Tony Arpudharaj, a member of the Riders of Metal Bird community; and travel blogger Karthik Murali share their insights on the best time to visit various destinations in India, and neighbouring countries considering various factors.