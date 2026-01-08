Chennai travellers list out travel plans for 2026

From the confinement of one’s room to a wide space sans walls and windows, we all yearn to let ourselves breathe beyond bounds under the starry skies, walk without barricades, and think without barriers. But to get to a space like this, we need to wreck our brains, plan once, cancel twice, and then re-plan from scratch.
While some trips are spontaneous and discoveries emerge on the go, others, such as treks on rugged routes, rides into the wilderness, or solo trips to off-grid places, require extensive research or at least some amount of foreknowledge. But many have journeyed before us, taken the road less travelled, and sometimes the deeply rutted ones, too. Thanks to them, travel sounds less calculative and complex.
Frederick, a mountaineer; Tony Arpudharaj, a member of the Riders of Metal Bird community; and travel blogger Karthik Murali share their insights on the best time to visit various destinations in India, and neighbouring countries considering various factors.
January
Pack your bags and head to the hills of Uttarakhand. Trek on the snow-clad terrains of Kedarkantha, Dayara Bugyal that opens to panoramic views of the Himalayas, and then hike through green woodlands to Brahmatal, relish the scenic beauty of Chopta, and breathe free on the high peaks of Chandrashila.
The states lying on the Tropic of Cancer — Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Kolkata — experience pleasant weather now, and the road conditions are quite favourable for rides. An ideal time to witness the beauty of ecological destinations like wetlands, where you can see flights of migratory birds.
The historic city of Mysuru and the escape into the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka can be explored too. The Somnathpur UNESCO heritage site, Chamundi Hills, the wildlife safari, and a stay at a heritage hotel inside Brindavan Gardens make it a wholesome experience. Combine a 2-3 day expedition to the green routes of Wayanad in Kerala, via Nagarhole Tiger Reserve in Karnataka.
February
You can slide towards Ladakh-Zanskar through Chadar, which is also known as the frozen lake. The snowed roads would take you through the remote villages, but the visibility is usually buried under the heavy snow. On the way are views of frozen waterfalls and cliffs, standing still and as cold as the dead.
The diverse terrains of the Seven Sisters, the Northeastern states, will leave you in awe. Tawang in the western Arunachal Pradesh, becomes a snow treasure. One has to cross the snow-capped Sela Pass to reach Tawang, an abode of monasteries. Dong Valley is another destination, where you can see the first sunrise in India. Mechuka, close to the Indo-Tibetan border, requires an internal pass, opening windows to the serene villages adorned with wooden traditional houses, mountains, and valleys, making it one of the most beautiful places in the country.
Sri Vijaya Puram, aka Port Blair, is one of the places that takes you back to colonial history: the Cellular Jail is a reminder of the freedom movement and the political prisoners. After the historical dive, one can saunter on the white sands of Swaraj Dweep (Havelock); moments of quietude on the Shaheed Dweep or Neil Island, wrapped with pleasant breeze, and azure blue sky. One cannot miss the Blue-flag certified Radhanagar beach, reflecting purest tints of turquoise blue waters. Scuba diving and snorkelling can be done at very low prices here.
March
As summer hits us really hard in the south, a quiet escape into Uttarakhand’s Kumaon and Garhwal through Nag Tibba, Kuari Pass, Kalindhi Khal, Adi Kailash, Shivling Base Camp, Bali Pass, and Gangotri is recommended. These routes are a perfect blend of sacred temples and the calm landscapes beaded with oak trees.
March-April
Sikkim, hedged with the borders of Nepal, China, and Tibet, makes the place a seedbed of rich culture. As it welcomes spring blooms and long sunny days, the roads clears up to offer picturesque panoramic views of the Himalayas, and meadows with wild flowers like Rhododendron. This is also a period of festivals like Chaitey Dashain and Losar — the celebrations exude the mix of cultures that blur the boundaries it shares with the neighbouring countries.
As summer approaches and winter still lingers, early March is great for Madhya Pradesh. Gear up for wildlife safaris at Pench and Panna. These offbeat routes harbour many national parks. Expeditions to Nagpur’s history, local tastes of Jabalpur, sculptural art and architectures of Khajuraho make a meaningful stopover in Madhya Pradesh.
May
While during May, one can travel along the outer circles of Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, June and July are ideal for exploring the inner Ladakh regions. Turtuk is one of the northernmost villages of India, close to the LoC between India and Pakistan, and Mana Village, near the Indo-China border.
April-June
Ideal period for Himachal Pradesh, where one can see streams, grasslands, mountains, and valleys, all at once. Trace the trek routes through Beas Kund, Bhrigu Lake, Friendship Peak, Hampta Pass, Deo Tibba peak, Chandrakahni Pass, Kalihani Pass, Sar Pass, Chandra Taal, Baralacha La Pass, Jalori Pass, Kinnaur Kailash, Bara Bhangal, Bhaba Pass, Pin Parvati Pass.
June
From Mana, one can travel to pilgrimage places like Badrinath and Kedarnath, which are usually closed till May. Niti valley is one one of the unexplored places, a sparsely populated area — the Bhotia tribe resides there and migrates to the lower areas during extreme winters. They come back after June.
July-August
Nagarhole Tiger Reserve in Karnataka, known for its green thickets and rich biodiversity, makes it a wonderful destination for nature lovers. For daredevils, rides and drives along the rural lanes surrounding this sanctuary can be quite adventurous and invigorating. The hairpin bends of the Kolli hills, and the mist-slathered tea estates on the hills of Kolukkumalai, in Tamil Nadu, can be an impromptu getaway.
June-September
Through Markha Valley, Stok Kangri, Rumtse to Tso Moriri, Lamayuru, Darcha Padum, Indus valley, Nubra Valley, Kang Yatse I, Kang Yatse II, Nun Peak, Kun Peak, Ladakh becomes the destination to explore again.
September-November
Goechala Trek, Dzongri Trek, Bajre Dara Trek, Mainam la Trek, and Kanchenjunga base camp give you close-up views of Mount Kanchenjunga. One can also extend their trek to Nepal Annapurna Base Camp, Dhaulagiri Base Camp, Annapurna Circuit, Manaslu Base Camp, Mt Everest Base Camp, Gokya Trek, Langtang Trek and more.
September-October
During this time of the year, one can evade the piercing chillness of Rajasthan’s winter, enjoy the wobbly camel rides on the golden sand dunes in the Thar Desert, visit the intricate architectural marvels of the Pink City, Udaipur, Jodhpur, and Jaisalmer.
November
The Rann of Kutch is one of the prettiest roads to ride through. This strip of land, known as White Desert, is open only from November to February. Witness the vibrant annual cultural festival called Rann Utsav, which celebrates the culture and craftsmanship of Gujarat. While the days on this route are all about sightseeing and watching the gleaming flamingos, nights are about seeing the glistening sands under the moonlight. A visit to the Little Rann of Kutch on the way to Ahmedabad is also recommended. And not to miss out, the ancient 11th century Modhera Sun Temple.
December
A sojourn in Sri Lanka will demand only minimal planning and a nominal budget from you. The placid sea sides and colourful markets of Colombo, the bountiful hill station of Nuwara Eliya, relaxed train journeys amid the cool glides of mountains, the colonial port of Galle and the coastal serenity of Mirissa.