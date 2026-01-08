Class 4 boy falls from eigth floor of building, dies in Chennai

CHENNAI: An eight-year-old boy died after falling through an eighth-floor window of a private apartment complex in Pulipakkam near Chengalpattu on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Naveen, a Class 4 student of a nearby private school. According to the police, Naveen’s parents, both IT professionals, were away at work, and his grandmother was looking after him at the time. Preliminary reports suggested that he was playing with two other children on a 2.5-foot-high bed near an open sliding window. Sources said the sliding windows, without grills, were designed in such a way that they could be easily unfastened by children.

The boy allegedly slipped from the bed while he was peeping through the window. Neighbours, alerted by a loud thud, rushed to the spot, but the child died on the spot.

The Chengalpattu Taluk police have registered a case and shifted the body to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem.