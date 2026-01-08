In search of a safe country

There is a small but impactful pattern that I’ve recently observed on social media in which Indian women go abroad — either on vacation or for work, and sometimes as migrants — and speak openly in reels about what they are basking in, away from here: “freedom”.

Elsewhere — but not everywhere — in the world, even within Asia, women are able to take for granted so much: doing whatever they want, dressed as they wish, loitering, lingering, living, loving, laughing out loud. To go to or to live in those places is to breathe with ease, to just be.