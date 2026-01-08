Metro frequency on Blue Line upped to curb rush in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has increased train frequency on the Blue Line, during peak hours to ease crowding and to reduce waiting time.

The revised timetable, effective immediately, applies during the peak hours between 8 am and 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm on the Airport-Wimco Nagar Depot stretch. Under the new schedule, services between Airport Metro and Arignar Anna Alandur Metro will continue at six-minute intervals during peak hours. The most significant change is on the central stretch between Arignar Anna Alandur Metro and Washermenpet Metro, where trains will now run uniformly every three minutes, replacing the earlier mix of three- and six-minute frequencies. Services between Washermenpet Metro and Wimco Nagar Depot Metro will continue at 6-minute intervals.

CMRL reiterated balances on lost metro travel cards will neither be transferred nor refunded, citing technical and regulatory constraints linked to offline payment wallets.

“These limitations arise from regulatory guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the National Payments Corporation of India, as well as issuer policies governing offline wallets,” CMRL added.