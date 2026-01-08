New curriculum to focus on child-centric, activity-based learning

CHENNAI: The school education department has released the draft curriculum for classes I to V, which is set to be implemented in the 2027-28 academic year. Compared to the curriculum last revised between 2019 and 2020, the new draft places greater emphasis on self-learning, along with play and activity based learning for primary classes.

For instance, the Tamil curriculum begins by encouraging students to observe their surroundings before moving on to activities such as pasting, paper work and toy-making to refine fine motor skills. It also incorporates various games designed to improve concentration.

“At present, there are textbooks with subject content and separate workbooks under the Ennum Ezhuththum scheme, which focus mainly on learning through activities and games. We have now integrated play and activity based learning in the textbooks themselves,” said an official who was part of the curriculum drafting process.

Officials said the previous syllabus was drafted with a strong focus on content, with the intention of strengthening students’ conceptual base to help them clear competitive examinations such as NEET. As a result, it was largely topic-driven and textbook-centric. The new draft, however, seeks to shift the focus towards a child-centric, competency-based and play-oriented approach by embedding activities directly into the curriculum.