Pregnant cow shot at in Tiruvallur on New Year day

CHENNAI: A pregnant cow was allegedly shot at in Tiruvallur district in the early hours of January 1.

Following a complaint filed by Sai Vignesh, an animal activist, on Monday, the Tiruvallur Taluk police registered an FIR under Section 325 of BNS (Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960,) and have initiated an investigation.

According to the complaint, the cow belongs to Santhana Kumar, a resident of Selai village near Egattur. The incident occurred around 4 am on new year’s day, and the animal sustained multiple grievous injuries on its hind legs.

As the injuries were severe and the owner was unable to continue treatment, the cow was shifted to a shelter run by Sai Vignesh. The X-ray images taken on January 3 confirmed the presence of ball-bearing gun pellets inside the cow’s body, which were surgically removed, preventing further complications.

The complainant further raised suspicion that the cow was shot during a stealing bid.