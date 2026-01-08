Toxic Tours take you to the other side of development

For Nityanand, who has written and reported on environmental injustice in Tamil Nadu for years and works with Vettiver Collective, the inequality of the city is visible in its air and soil. “The environment in the city is highly uneven, and that unevenness is mediated by the caste and class of communities that inhabit different parts of the city,” he says. He describes how in areas where residents are relatively privileged, “the garbage infrastructure is better, the roads are better, the air quality is better.” And then there are places where heavy industry nests close to homes and schools, where children cough and nebulizers sit on bedside tables.

In the past, many people in southern parts of Chennai did not grasp what life looked like near chimneys and coke ovens just a few kilometres away. “When you read newspaper, you can see that Ennore has been a hub of industrial development,” says Dhaarani, a member of Vettiver Collective. But that read-about becomes something else in the flesh. “We are taking people from south Chennai to experience what people from the other part of the city are facing,” she says.