After 21-year gap, double-decker buses to hit Chennai roads again

CHENNAI: Nearly 21 years after they were discontinued, double-decker buses are set to return to Chennai’s public transport system.

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) plans to procure 20 air-conditioned electric double-decker buses, which will be operated under a gross cost contract (GCC). Under the GCC model, the operator will be responsible for procuring, operating, and maintaining the buses, while the MTC will collect the ticket revenue.

At present, MTC pays `80.84 per kilometre for AC electric buses operating in the city under GCC. Official sources said the per-kilometre operational cost for double-decker buses will be finalised after the tendering process is completed. Currently, 380 electric buses are in operation in the city under the GCC including 100 AC and 280 non-AC deluxe buses.

The minimum vertical clearance of 4.75 metres is required to operate double-decker buses. They can run on all major arterial roads, including Anna Salai, GST Road, ECR, OMR, and other key corridors. MTC has also carried out inspections beneath metro rail viaducts to confirm adequate clearance for double-decker operations.

“Tenders have been floated for procuring the buses under the GCC model. The service is expected to be launched within three months,” the official said.

The double-decker buses are likely to serve routes catering to commuters travelling to Koyambedu Omni Bus Terminus, Kovalam, Chengalpattu, Ambattur, Tambaram, and other areas.

Chennai last operated double-decker bus services in 2003-04 on the CMBT-Vandalur and Broadway-Vandalur routes. The services were suspended during the construction of cloverleaf flyovers at the Kathipara and Koyambedu junctions, as the diverted routes lacked adequate height clearance. Subsequently, the buses were withdrawn due to age and poor condition.