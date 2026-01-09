Audit brings Rs 3 crore fraud at Tanuvas to fore

CHENNAI: A case has been registered by the Central Crime Branch of Avadi City Police following a complaint alleging a financial fraud of Rs 2.85 crore at the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Tanuvas) campus at Madhavaram in Chennai.

The fraud came to light during an audit of the Veterinary Incubation Foundation (VIF) conducted on August 5, 2025. A departmental inquiry committee revealed funds had been systematically diverted from multiple university-linked bank accounts from 2021 to 2025.

Investigators found R Vadivel, who joined Tanuvas as a temporary accounts officer in 2019 and later served as temporary CEO of VIF from 2023, had siphoned off money. He later went into hiding. Further scrutiny revealed the involvement of VL Rajini, an assistant at Centre for Animal Health Studies, who was subsequently suspended from service.