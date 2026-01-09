Why pilgrims with diabetes need foot care

November, December, and January draw huge crowds of pilgrims to south India. Every year, millions travel with devotion and discipline, but doctors are reminding people with diabetes to pay special attention to their feet. A little extra care can make the difference between a smooth journey and serious problems.
Diabetes is one of the most common conditions among pilgrims. More than 20 per cent of people with diabetes develop foot related complications. Nerve damage dulls the feeling or sensation in your feet, so you might not notice a small cut or blister. Walking or long stretches sometimes barefoot can mean blisters, ulcers, or even open wounds. Poor circulation just makes things worse, raising the risk of infection and, in the worst cases, amputation. The good news? Most of these problems are easy to avoid if you stay alert and take a few simple precautions before and during the trip.
Getting ready for the journey
As doctors we suggest planning ahead and building a foot care routine into your daily life can make all the difference for diabetic pilgrims.
Check your feet every day. Look for any colour changes, swelling, blisters, cuts, thick skin, or nail issues. Spotting trouble early keeps things from getting out of hand. Wear temple socks and proper shoes. Your shoes should be about one or two centimeters longer than your feet, so your toes have space and there is less friction.
Keep your medication handy. Pack all your diabetes medicines where you can reach them. If you use insulin, store it in an insulated flask to keep it at the right temperature while travelling. Eat and drink regularly. Small, frequent meals help keep your blood sugar steady. Always carry water, and drink enough so your urine stays clear. That’s an easy way to check if you’re hydrated.
Keep your feet clean and dry. Wash with warm water and dry with soft cotton cloth. Don’t let your feet stay damp for too long. Pick foot-friendly activities. Try not to walk for hours on end and always use the socks and shoes doctors recommend. Skip anything that puts extra strain on your feet.
Best to avoid:
Walking barefoot,
Leaving your feet wet for long hours,
Skipping meals or forgetting to hydrate, and
Assessing your risk before you head for the pilgrimage.
Before heading off, take a moment to check your risk for diabetic foot problems.
Ask yourself:
Do your feet feel numb, tingly, or less sensitive?
Have you noticed colour changes, swelling, or pain in your feet or legs? That could mean poor circulation.
Has the shape of your feet changed lately?
If you answer yes to any of these, it is smart to consult a podiatrist before beginning your pilgrimage.
People with diabetes should know that early testing, smart planning, and paying attention to your feet can help with enjoy pilgrimage with confidence, safety, and peace of mind.
Writter is a Podiatry Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, Greams RoadBest to avoid:
Walking barefoot,
Leaving your feet wet for long hours,
Skipping meals or forgetting to hydrate, and
Assessing your risk before you head for the pilgrimage.
Before heading off, take a moment to check your risk for diabetic foot problems.
Ask yourself:
Do your feet feel numb, tingly, or less sensitive?
Have you noticed colour changes, swelling, or pain in your feet or legs? That could mean poor circulation.
Has the shape of your feet changed lately?
If you answer yes to any of these, it is smart to consult a podiatrist before beginning your pilgrimage.
People with diabetes should know that early testing, smart planning, and paying attention to your feet can help with enjoy pilgrimage with confidence, safety, and peace of mind.
The writer, Dr N ShivakumarWritter is a Podiatry Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, Chennai