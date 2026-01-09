Why pilgrims with diabetes need foot care

November, December, and January draw huge crowds of pilgrims to south India. Every year, millions travel with devotion and discipline, but doctors are reminding people with diabetes to pay special attention to their feet. A little extra care can make the difference between a smooth journey and serious problems.

Diabetes is one of the most common conditions among pilgrims. More than 20 per cent of people with diabetes develop foot related complications. Nerve damage dulls the feeling or sensation in your feet, so you might not notice a small cut or blister. Walking or long stretches sometimes barefoot can mean blisters, ulcers, or even open wounds. Poor circulation just makes things worse, raising the risk of infection and, in the worst cases, amputation. The good news? Most of these problems are easy to avoid if you stay alert and take a few simple precautions before and during the trip.

Getting ready for the journey

As doctors we suggest planning ahead and building a foot care routine into your daily life can make all the difference for diabetic pilgrims.