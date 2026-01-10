Booked for the month at 49th Chennai Book Fair

By the time you reach YMCA grounds in Nandanam, the hustle of the city is much more evident. Autorickshaws slow down, families walk in clusters, children tug at their parents’ hands, and vendors weave through gaps with bags of popcorn and balloons. Beyond this tangle of movement, the first of nine gates opens into what feels like a temporary city built out of paper and ink, beginning with the Bharatiyar Gate.

Inside, the air shifts. It carries the scent of print and dust, mixed with the aroma of coffee and fried snacks. People move with purpose and distraction. Voices overlap. Someone is calling out offers, someone else is reading a back cover aloud, and somewhere between the stalls, a school bag slips from a shoulder as a child crouches to examine a stack of Children’s literature. Tamil books dominate the shelves, and for many, this is a moment of pride, seeing their language occupy such a significant space. For others, there is a familiar ache in knowing the words are not theirs to read. Translations of works by Perumal Murugan, Bama, and Bharatiyar offer a bridge, but reading in one’s mother tongue still carries a different joy.