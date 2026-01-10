Chennai juice shop owner held for stabbing, setting woman afire

CHENNAI: The investigation into the murder of a woman, whose body was found charred with stab injuries, at her house in Choolaimedu has led to the arrest of a 28-year-old juice stall owner, who runs the outlet near the tea shop run by the woman’s husband.

The suspect has been identified as Shanthakumar of Anna Nagar West. The Choolaimedu police said Shanthakumar had followed the victim, Amutha, when she went home from her husband Srinivasan’s tea shop on Thursday afternoon. After attacking the woman, the suspect allegedly escaped with her jewellery.

The police are yet to recover the stolen jewellery. After an inquiry, Shanthakumar will be sent in judicial remand.