GCC raises Rs 206 crore via green municipal bond

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has announced it has raised `205.59 crore through its first-ever green municipal bond, which will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on January 12. This is the second municipal bond to be issued by the civic body this financial year.

The funds raised will be used for the bio-mining and remediation of the Kodungaiyur dumping ground, a major environmental infrastructure project undertaken by the corporation. The project covers around 252 acres of the total 342.91 acre site, and involves the scientific processing and removal of legacy municipal solid waste accumulated over several years. The total cost of the project is Rs 648.38 crore, of which the city corporation’s share is Rs 385.64 crore.

According to an official release, the issue of the bond witnessed an overwhelming response from the investors.