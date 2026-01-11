Midline survey to assess steps for women safety

CHENNAI: Two years after the Greater Chennai Corporation’s gender and policy lab conducted a baseline survey on the women’s perception regarding their safety and access to public spaces and transport in the city, the civic body is now set to engage a third-party consultant to perform a midline survey based on the findings of the earlier study, to understand how perception of women’s safety has changed over this period.

A private consultant will support the Gender and Policy Lab in conducting the study, developing a statistically representative sample across all zones and major transit hubs, covering a total of 3,000 respondents, including 2,400 women and 100 transgender persons.

Primary data on mobility patterns, public transport usage, experiences of harassment, perceptions of safety, and awareness and usage of emergency helplines will be digitally captured. The study will also include group discussions and in-depth interviews to gather qualitative insights.

The midline study, to be completed in six months, will be compared with baseline data collected in 2023 to identify changes, emerging trends and actionable policy recommendations.