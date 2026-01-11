Rs 1 lakh fine for cutting, pruning trees in public places sans corpn nod

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Saturday announced that all public requests related to the cutting and pruning of branches, transplantation of trees, and removal of dried trees in public places must be submitted only through the GCC official website or the ‘Namma Chennai’ mobile application. This replaces the earlier procedure of approaching the forest department for such services.

GCC further said a fine of Rs 1 lakh will be imposed on violators found cutting trees in public places without permission. In addition, unauthorised pruning of branches, driving nails into trees to fix boards, or installing decorative lights around trees will attract a penalty of Rs 15,000.

Previously, both government and private applications related to tree cutting and pruning were submitted directly to the forest department, and later forwarded to the district green committee for approval. To make the process more accessible, reduce delays, and ensure faster action, the GCC has introduced the online application system.

Applicants can access the ‘Green Committee’ portal on the civic body’s website. All applications will undergo field inspections by teams comprising GCC park supervisors, social activists, and forest department officials. The inspection reports will then be forwarded to the green committee. Applicants will receive information on the status and decisions through SMS alerts and can also track updates on GCC’s website.