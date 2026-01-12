Caught littering on Chennai beaches? Get ready to cough up Rs 5,000

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has announced a Rs 5,000 fine for littering on the Marina Beach or any other beaches in the city, ahead of the Pongal festival when a large number of visitors are expected to throng the seashores. According to an official release, the fine will be imposed on anyone found violating the rules.

The civic body said the Marina Beach, being a symbol of Chennai and one of the city’s most prominent tourist attractions, is being upgraded and preserved on par with international standards. A portion of the beach has already received blue flag certification, while three more phases of the project are currently in process.

To maintain cleanliness, GCC has engaged Chennai Enviro Solutions Private Limited to operate seven beach-cleaning machines on the Marina. In addition, 274 conservancy workers have been deployed daily in rotational shifts. On an average, about four tonnes of waste is cleared every day from the Marina Beach alone, the release said.

For other major beaches, including Besant Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Palavakkam, Neelankarai, Akkarai along the ECR, and Thiruvottiyur, around 53 conservancy workers have been deployed for cleaning every day.