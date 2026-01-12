Chennai's street art and its unspoken language

Walk through Chennai, and its walls speak in fragments. Torn Tamil letters overlap one another. Fluorescent paper curls at the edges, sun-bleached and rain-worn. Headlines fracture mid-word as newer posters are pasted over older ones. A woman’s eye peers out from behind a strip of red paper.

For visual artist and graphic designer Girivarshan Balasubramanian, this everyday typography is a language in itself, shaped by use, and neglect.

Everyday tactile materials, he says, draw his eye, listing receipts, bus tickets, parking slips, newspapers, and wall posters. What interests him is not polish but presence. The appeal, he explains, lies in imbalance. Perfect design rarely holds his attention. “When something is out of place a bit, you start to notice,” he says. Torn edges, fading ink and overlapping posters reveal something unmistakably human.

This fascination with wear and repetition forms the backbone of Girivarshan’s collage practice, particularly his work rooted in Chennai’s streets. Using fragments of posters collected from walls, tea stalls, and public spaces, he reconstructs the city’s visual language into layered compositions that mirror how the city functions.