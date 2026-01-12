GCC sanitation worker hands over 45 sovereign gold found during cleaning work, CM Stalin felicitates

Greater Chennai Corporation sanitation worker Padma handed over 45 sovereigns of gold jewellery to Pondy Bazaar police station, which she had found in a plastic bag while engaged in cleaning work on Vandikaran Street, Thiagaraya Nagar in Chennai on January 11.

During the investigation, the police found that the jewellery belonged to Ramesh, a resident of Nanganallur. He had filed a complaint about his lost gold ornaments in the same Pondy Bazaar police station earlier.

Ramesh was called on to the police station, and after a brief query on the lost items, the police handed over the ornaments to him. Police appreciated Padma for her honesty.

Chief Minister MK Stalin also commended her act and presented a cheque for one lakh rupees as a token of appreciation.

As of today, the 45 sovereigns of gold that Padma handed over to the police cost Rs 45 lakhs.