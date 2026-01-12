Porur-Vadapalani metro line to open by mid-February

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail conducted a successful trial run on the Porur-Vadapalani downline section on Sunday, moving closer to the commissioning of the Phase-II network. Commercial operations on the stretch are expected to begin in the first or second week of February, said MA Siddique, managing director of Chennai Metro Rail (CMR).

The trial, conducted at a speed of 15 kmph, covered a 5.5-km elevated up line, including a 3.5-km double-decker section. A trial on the downline is scheduled in the next four to five days. The Porur-Vadapalani section is among the first Phase-II stretches to reach the trial stage.

Siddique said the Porur-Poonamallee Bypass alignment, originally planned for commissioning in December 2025, was extended up to Vadapalani to improve passenger connectivity and early integration of Phase-II with the operational Phase-I network. A link bridge has been built at Vadapalani to provide physical connectivity between the two phases. The stretch is expected to connect up to Power House by June 2026, with stations between Vadapalani and Porur becoming operational by then.

Trains on the stretch will initially be operated manually, despite being driverless, as the automatic signalling system is yet to be fully commissioned. Driverless operations are expected to begin after four to five months of testing. Once fully operational, the 16-km stretch from Vadapalani to Poonamallee Bypass is expected to be covered in about 30 minutes.