The Sonic Seal of Sovereignty: Reclaiming the Nadaswaram

The air at the temple’s gopura vaasal is not merely still; it is thick and long before the visual spectacle of the deity appears. Then, a singular sound announces the shift from the mundane to the cosmic. A nadaswara vidwan, chest broad and eyes focused, zoning out the noisy crowd gathered with a yogic intensity, raises the long aacha wood pipe. As his cheeks puff like the bellows of a primordial forge, the first notes of the mallari in gambhiranattai pierce the dawn.

The mallari is not a mere performance. In the deep scholarship of the Carnatic tradition, the mallari is a structural command. The composition of mallari, appropriately in the form of solkattus (rhythmic syllables rather than lyrics), allows the deity to sway and glide majestically. Its rhythmic architecture in kanda jati triputa thalam fittingly mirrors the gati, the majestic gait of the deity, stepping out from the sacred to the social space. As the utsava murthi performs the nagara ula, the veedhi valam — the streets of the town is filled with the sounds of nadaswaram as if showering down from the celestial sky, and meeting it half-way carrying the vibrations of the earth is the reverberating thavil. What a sonic blueprint for a god’s promenade, ensuring that every step taken by the bearers is aligned with a cosmic harmony between Sky and Earth that transcends human time!