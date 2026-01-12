The sound of play

Play is often described as movement, strategy, laughter, bonding — but rarely do we pause to listen. To hear play. Yet, as we examine traditional Indian games closely, we discover that sound is one of their most profound cultural signatures. The rustle of seeds, the clatter of dice, the excited calls across a crowded room — these aren’t just noises. They are echoes of heritage, memory, and human connection.

Last month, I was thrilled to be invited to collaborate with the path-breaking Anil Srinivasan, who is well known for contributing a new genre in Carnatic music using the classical piano. For a New Year’s Eve concert with the Brahma Gana Sabha as part of the Music Season, he conceptualised a performance called ‘Kala Katha Kreeda’. While Janaki Sabesh, the well-known storyteller, was to do the narration for the ‘Katha’ or story segment, I was puzzled by what would be done with ‘Kreeda’. How could games be adapted to the musical performance on stage?