16,000 cops to be deployed to ensure safe Pongal in Chennai

CHENNAI: Ahead of Kaanum Pongal on January 17, the Greater Chennai Police has rolled out extensive security arrangements across to ensure a safe celebration. As many as 16,000 police personnel, supported by 1,500 home guards, will be deployed at the Marina, Eliot’s beach in Besant Nagar, major tourist spots, parks, malls, and other places.

At the two beaches, temporary control rooms, police assistance booths, watchtowers, CCTV cameras, and drone surveillance will be used round-the-clock. Emergency preparedness includes ambulances, fire and rescue vehicles, motorboats and trained swimmers positioned along the shoreline. Bathing in sea has been strictly prohibited.

To safeguard children in crowd, police assistance centres will distribute wrist ID bands to reunite missing children with their families. Traffic police will regulate movement on all major roads, prevent bike racing and stunts and conduct drunk-driving checks.