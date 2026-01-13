Dharmapuri lad gains hockey glory

Last week, the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium saw some world-class players gracing the court for the Men’s Hockey India League (HIL). Amid these world beaters, Selvaraj Kanagaraj from Tamil Nadu made his mark, scoring two goals in three matches. Sporting the colours of the Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons, Selvaraj’s goals came in crucial junctures against Soorma Hockey Club and SG Pipers.

Hailing from a modest family in Palacode in Dharmapuri district, Selvaraj’s journey to the sport is quite remarkable. His father irons clothes for a living. Despite growing up with limited facilities, Selvaraj, who plays forward, was able to hone his skills — training at the SDAT Centre of Excellence in Kovilpatti, with Muthukumar — apply them, and earn praise from legends.