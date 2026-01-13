Dharmapuri lad gains hockey glory

Last week, the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium saw some world-class players gracing the court for the Men’s Hockey India League (HIL). Amid these world beaters, Selvaraj Kanagaraj from Tamil Nadu made his mark, scoring two goals in three matches. Sporting the colours of the Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons, Selvaraj’s goals came in crucial junctures against Soorma Hockey Club and SG Pipers.
Hailing from a modest family in Palacode in Dharmapuri district, Selvaraj’s journey to the sport is quite remarkable. His father irons clothes for a living. Despite growing up with limited facilities, Selvaraj, who plays forward, was able to hone his skills — training at the SDAT Centre of Excellence in Kovilpatti, with Muthukumar — apply them, and earn praise from legends.
His performances caught the eye of former Olympic champion and former India captain V Baskaran. “He plays with good energy, makes space as a forward, and creates openings for other players. He looks very fit. His basics are very good for an upcoming player, and very strong when travelling with the ball. He can go places,” he complimented, adding, “He was a student from the Sports Hostel. he joined the Indian Navy in Mumbai a year back and played for them in the All-India tournament.”
In last year’s Murugappa Gold Cup, Selvaraj showed great instinct in converting penalty corners. In the MCC-Murugappa match, he gave a good account of himself, scoring six goals. “It was a good experience. I want to use every tournament that I play to improve my skill sets and try to make it to the national team,” he said. At this event, he earned the Most Stylish Player award, representing the Indian Navy.
Playing for the Indian Navy has helped Selvaraj evolve as a player and one to watch out for in the HIL. “I represent TN in the senior national tournament. I am trying to improve my game with every outing. This year in the HIL, I wanted to score as many goals as possible for my team,” said Selvaraj. “This (playing for the Navy in many tournaments) has helped me contribute to TN Dragons,” he added.
In 2025, he was bought by his home state franchise, the Tamil Nadu Dragons, for Rs 2 lakh. “Tamil Nadu Dragons are a good team. We play as a unit, and I am happy to contribute in whatever way possible. We have done well so far in the Chennai leg and will continue to do so in the tournament,” said Selvaraj. TN Dragons have won all three matches in the Chennai leg of the tournament with excellent crowd support.
Selvaraj is a dynamic player known for his speed, physique, and crucial contributions in both attack and defense, often combining well with teammates. For a forward, having substantial pace would put defences on their toes. His mobility may have been key to his scoring goals. “I have speed and will definitely use it. If the team continues in the same way that we have been playing, we will have a podium finish,” he added.
Selvaraj insists that good bonding in the team has helped them perform as a unit. “Every foreign player has good contacts with the domestic players also. So, it’s more about connectivity in our team. This helps us to perform as a unit,” he said.