Minister lays foundation stone for new vegetable market at Saidapet

CHENNAI: Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a modern vegetable market in place of the existing century-old market at Abdul Razzak Street in Saidapet under the Singara Chennai 2.0 initiative, at an estimated cost of Rs 23.13 crore.

The new market spread across 4,400 square metres, expected to be built within six months, will house 200 shops and will have parking facilities and toilets.

On the occasion, Subramanian also distributed identity cards to vendors, enabling them to operate from a temporary market established near the Devi Karumariamman Destitute Home (Popularly known as Narikuravar School) at Saidapet until the construction is completed.

He assured that a five-member committee of vendors/ traders will be formed to oversee decision-making related to shop allocation and maintenance of the market complex. He further announced plans to modernise the adjacent fish and meat markets through the CMDA department, and said its construction will begin soon after the completion of the vegetable market.

Subramanian said Saidapet steel bridge will be opened within two months. He also announced that a 3.20 km flyover towards Velachery will soon be taken up, with Chief Minister MK Stalin set to lay the foundation stone shortly.