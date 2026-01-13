Thirumangai Azhwar’s close connection with this Vishnu temple

The presiding deity of the Thirukannangudi temple enshrined in the main sanctum is Lokanatha Perumal in a standing posture flanked by Goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi and facing east under the Uthpala Vimanam. He holds the sankha and chakra in the upper hands, with the lower right hand in abhaya hasta (blessing) and the lower left hand in kati hasta (resting on the hip). The utsava murti is Damodara Perumal, also with Goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi. He has a sengol (sceptre) with a parrot atop it.

The temple tank, which is to the rear of the temple, is called Sravana Pushkarini. The festivals and rituals of this temple are done according to the Vaikhanasa Agama.