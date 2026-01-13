What’s in store in 2026 for videogames

I am sure fellow videogame enthusiasts are familiar with the big list of titles scheduled for the year, with GTA VI being the most obvious one on it. There’s also Marvel’s Wolverine (by the same folks who made the PlayStation Spider-Man games) and the new fighting game 2XKO (from the people who brought us the frustrating yet addictive Valorant). I’d be incredibly rich if I had a rupee for every major game series that decided to set itself in Japan over the last few years, and Forza Horizon 6 adds itself to that list in 2026. If you’re looking for some hot new tea on these games, well, this list is going to be disappointing. What I do want to share with you are a few somewhat obscure, unexplored games that I really hope make your wishlist for the year!

January | Cassette Boy | Puzzle/Action | Windows, Nintendo Switch, PS5

An early start to the year with a somewhat weird title called Cassette Boy, this game is themed on something called the “Schrodinger System”. The system is based on a famous question in quantum mechanics, which asks if the object still exists if we do not see it. The game takes the thesis quite literally. In the game, we move things around in a very two-dimensional seeming environment. If the objects hide behind platforms/rocks or such things, they suddenly go out of existence. It’s a puzzle-driven game, and having tried the demo, I’m quite excited to see how complicated things can get within the game. Objectively, the game doesn’t look all that fancy — it’s created in a pixel-styled world. But that usually is never the benchmark for quality, so check this game out if it sounds interesting.