What’s in store in 2026 for videogames

I am sure fellow videogame enthusiasts are familiar with the big list of titles scheduled for the year, with GTA VI being the most obvious one on it. There’s also Marvel’s Wolverine (by the same folks who made the PlayStation Spider-Man games) and the new fighting game 2XKO (from the people who brought us the frustrating yet addictive Valorant). I’d be incredibly rich if I had a rupee for every major game series that decided to set itself in Japan over the last few years, and Forza Horizon 6 adds itself to that list in 2026. If you’re looking for some hot new tea on these games, well, this list is going to be disappointing. What I do want to share with you are a few somewhat obscure, unexplored games that I really hope make your wishlist for the year!
January | Cassette Boy | Puzzle/Action | Windows, Nintendo Switch, PS5
An early start to the year with a somewhat weird title called Cassette Boy, this game is themed on something called the “Schrodinger System”. The system is based on a famous question in quantum mechanics, which asks if the object still exists if we do not see it. The game takes the thesis quite literally. In the game, we move things around in a very two-dimensional seeming environment. If the objects hide behind platforms/rocks or such things, they suddenly go out of existence. It’s a puzzle-driven game, and having tried the demo, I’m quite excited to see how complicated things can get within the game. Objectively, the game doesn’t look all that fancy — it’s created in a pixel-styled world. But that usually is never the benchmark for quality, so check this game out if it sounds interesting.
February | Locator | Puzzle/Investigation | Windows
As an Obra Dinn and GeoGuessr obsessive, I can’t think of a single reason why Locator won’t become my favourite game in the coming year. From the same studio that made Return of the Obra Dinn, Locator is yet another detective mystery game in which I’m given clues through someone’s journal and a series of asynchronous camera images. Using visual and textual context, I must pinpoint exactly where she was and retrace her path before she gets lost on a faraway planet. The demo that’s out also took me through some of the mildly more complex puzzles as well, and is worth a try. I’m not entirely confident in my solving prowess, so I might rope in a friend to help crack the mysteries, even though it is a single-player game.
March | Mouse P.I. For Hire | Shooter | Windows, PlayStaton, Xbox, Nintendo
Mouse P.I. For Hire is an absolutely gorgeous-looking, hand-drawn, rubber-hose style animation game. It’s all in black and white, inspired by the noir action movies and cartoons from the early 20th century. The trailer shows some incredible action scenarios, with a variety of weapons and environmental actions that the lead character takes. I’m really hoping this isn’t one of those games that’s all style over substance!
May | 007 First Light | Action | Xbox, Windows, PlayStaton, Nintendo
Probably the only one of the AAA games I’m truly interested in this year, because it has some of the social stealth elements that I love. It’s made by IO Interactive, the same folks who made the Hitman games. And the James Bond version of their style seems to have incorporated a bunch of action-heavy sequences. I’m very curious as to the scenarios that they come up with and how the game will be structured. There’s also the promise of actual James Bond vehicles in play, and the numerous spy gadgets!
Valor Mortis | Windows, PlayStation, Xbox
Keeping up with my annual tradition of playing a game that I’m absolutely trash at, but would eventually like to play well, is Valor Mortis. It is a souls-like action game, set in an alternate history universe during the Napoleonic wars. A plague has swept through the European subcontinent, and the lead playable character rises from the dead and has supernatural powers. You battle monsters with said powers and other 19th century weapons. Enough said. It’s a recipe for disaster, and I’m now wondering how long I’ll last in this game before I eventually give up. There’s an option to sign up for playtests running right now if you’re keen!