Kilpauk murder: Victim’s partner among eight held, four cops suspended

CHENNAI: Eight persons, including the victim’s partner and close associates, have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old history-sheeter inside the Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital in the early hours of Monday.
The incident has also led to disciplinary action against six police personnel for lapses in hospital security.
Following the incident, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun suspended a constable, Narenthiran, and three policewomen, Saritha, Ambika and Neelavathi, for negligence while on duty. Memos were issued to Kilpauk Crime Wing Inspector Srinivasan and Assistant Commissioner of Police Durai for supervisory lapses.
The victim, Adhi alias Adhi Kesavan (23) of Kolathur, was a B-category history-sheeter with at least seven criminal cases, including murder and attempt to murder, registered at the Rajamangalam police station.
Police said Adhi was in a relationship with Suchitra (21) of Avadi, who had delivered a premature baby at the hospital last month. The infant died on Sunday. The same night, Adhi visited the hospital to console her and later slept outside the maternity ward after consuming alcohol with his friend Charumathi (23).
At 3.45 am, a helmeted gang arrived on two-wheelers and attacked Adhi with sickles while he was asleep. He sustained multiple cut injuries and was declared dead at the emergency ward.
Based on CCTV footage, nine special teams traced the suspects. Police said the murder was carried out by associates of Palani, who was allegedly killed by Adhi in 2022, and that the attack was planned soon after Adhi’s release from prison on January 1.
Those arrested were Suchitra, Charumathi, Surya, Ali Bhai, Karthik, Sriram, Jayapratap and Vanakumar. Police said Suchitra and Charumathi had colluded with Adhi’s rivals, leading to his murder. Jayapratap and Vanakumar suffered fractures in their hands while trying to flee and were produced before a court after treatment, they added.