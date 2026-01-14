One more held for history sheeter's murder in Kilpauk GH; another policeman suspended

CHENNAI: The Kilpauk police have arrested one more suspect in the case related to the murder of 23-year-old history sheeter inside the Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital in the early hours of Monday. Another police personnel has also been placed under suspension following an internal inquiry.

The arrested man as Vivian (22) has been sent in judicial remand. The police personnel has been identified as SSI Giridharan.

So far, eight suspects, including the victim’s partner and close associates, have been arrested in the case.

The incident has also triggered disciplinary action against police personnel for security lapses.

The victim, Adhi alias Adhikesavan of Kolathur, had multiple criminal cases pending against him and was attacked while resting outside a ward in an inebriated state. He was later declared dead.

Police said the murder was carried out by associates of a man allegedly killed by Adhi in 2022, with the attack planned soon after his release from prison earlier this month.

Commissioner of Police, Chennai, A Arun had earlier suspended four police personnel and issued memos to two senior officers for lapses in supervision.